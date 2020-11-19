UrduPoint.com
50 Persons Fined Over Violation Of COVID SOPS, 7 Hotel Owners Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

50 persons fined over violation of COVID SOPS, 7 hotel owners booked

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) ::The district administration on Thursday fined 50 persons for not wearing masks in violation of COVID-19 SOPs and booked 7 hotel owners and labourers.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, the Assistant Commissioner Khat Fazl Rahim and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajjam Khan conducted raided on different markets and bazaars to ensure implementation of COVID SOPs and fined 50 persons for overlooking masks.

Three hotels were sealed.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazl Rahim and Inspector Abdul Aziz and police force conducted raid on a hotel in Khar Bazar and recovered 90 packets of hashish. The hotel was sealed and accused were arrested.

