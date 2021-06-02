50 Pilkhan trees planted at school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday joined students of Multan Public School (MPS) to plant 50 grown-up trees as part of ongoing campaign to improve environment.

Ficus Infectoria, traditionally called Pilkhan, the trees that abundantly decorate Lahore landscape were planted at MPS, 25 each at school's boys and girls branches, according to an official release issued here.

Commissioner apprized the students of the adverse impact of climate change and the options available including plantation to check the environmental degradation phenomenon.

Commissioner said that plantation was in progress across the Multan division as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan at roads, cross-sections and schools. He checked the education activities and observance of SOPs meant to check novel coronavirus. Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, school principal Uzma Qureshi were present.