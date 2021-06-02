UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Pilkhan Trees Planted At School

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

50 Pilkhan trees planted at school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday joined students of Multan Public School (MPS) to plant 50 grown-up trees as part of ongoing campaign to improve environment.

Ficus Infectoria, traditionally called Pilkhan, the trees that abundantly decorate Lahore landscape were planted at MPS, 25 each at school's boys and girls branches, according to an official release issued here.

Commissioner apprized the students of the adverse impact of climate change and the options available including plantation to check the environmental degradation phenomenon.

Commissioner said that plantation was in progress across the Multan division as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan at roads, cross-sections and schools. He checked the education activities and observance of SOPs meant to check novel coronavirus. Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, school principal Uzma Qureshi were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

35 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

56 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

57 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.