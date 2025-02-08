Open Menu

50 Police Officers Promoted In Multan Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

50 police officers promoted in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry at the Regional Police Office here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman, DPO Khanewal Ismail Kharak and DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz.

In a major development, 50 police officers from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts were promoted based on merit, seniority, and exemplary service records. The promotions included 20 constables elevated to the rank of head constables, 20 head constables promoted to assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), and 10 ASIs promoted to sub-inspectors.

RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that their responsibilities had now increased. "You must perform your duties as a sacred obligation and ensure justice on merit," he stated.

He highlighted the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, emphasizing that promotions were the rightful due of police officers who meet seniority and merit criteria. "The promotion process will continue throughout the year to reward deserving officers," the RPO assured.

