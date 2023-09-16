Open Menu

50 Power Pilferers Fined Rs 5.1m

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) caught 50 power pilferers during a crackdown launched against power thieves, here on Saturday.

According to Superintending Engineer Fesco Sargodha Circle Asmatullah Khan, the checking teams caught these power pilferers red handed stealing electricity from the main lines and through meter tampering in the district during the last two days.

He said Rs 5.1 million fine was imposed on the pilferers and cases were registered against the thieves with the police stations concerned.

