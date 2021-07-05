UrduPoint.com
50 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 50 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 49,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 819,000 fine was imposed on them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

