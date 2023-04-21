50 power pilferers nabbed in SP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 50 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO official on Friday said that the relevant teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 62,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.5 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 37 pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.