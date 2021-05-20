50 profiteers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 150 shopkeepers were booked, another 50 were sent behind the bars and eight shops were sealed under Price control act in Saddar area during last one month.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool said here Thursday that price control magistrates undertook ,973 inspections in markets and bazars and checked prices of essential items.They held 483 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 613,500 on them during the said month.