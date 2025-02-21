50 % Rickshaw Drivers In Lahore Lack Licenses, LHC Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that 50 percent of rickshaw drivers do not have a license.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Athar Waheed, made this statement before Justice Shahid Karim, who was hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
He further submitted that Sunday has been designated for rickshaw drivers to obtain their licenses, adding that rickshaw unions have been advised to prescribe a uniform for rickshaw drivers.
Dr. Athar Waheed also suggested to the court that vacant plots should be converted into parking spaces under a public-private partnership. He expressed concern that owners of large vehicles often consider themselves above the law and stressed the need to discourage luxury vehicles while increasing public transport to reduce traffic congestion.
He revealed that work is underway to designate specific rickshaw parking points, similar to the allocation of government pushcarts. Providing proper parking spaces for rickshaws will aid in traffic management, he added.
Dr. Waheed further stated that helmets have been made mandatory for both motorcycle riders and passengers. Additionally, loader rickshaw drivers are now also required to wear helmets. He added that any government official caught without a helmet would face fines, with their department also being notified.
The CTO proposed reducing license fees for women and transgender individuals and advocated for increased female participation in public transport driving. He reported that 18,000 women have been trained in driving so far.
At this stage, the court remarked that introducing electric buses on main routes could help curb pollution, as many vehicles currently emit excessive smoke without any action from authorities.
Dr. Waheed suggested that schools lacking transportation facilities should have their registration suspended. He also proposed the introduction of a health risk allowance for wardens, highlighting the tough nature of traffic police duties.
The CTO emphasized the need for designated parking spaces at key locations, including Aiwan-e-Adl, the High Court, Model Town Courts, and Neela Gumbad. He also called for legislation to curb street begging and confirmed that a recommendation has been sent to the government.
Dr. Waheed reported that the recent Horse and Cattle Show was attended by 25,000 people without causing traffic disruptions. Additionally, controlled diversions were implemented for cricket teams on Mall Road.
The court concluded by stressing the importance of encouraging law-abiding citizens.
The CTO assured that his team has begun visiting markets for licensing enforcement and expects major licensing issues to be resolved within a month.
