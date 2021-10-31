UrduPoint.com

50 Roads Repair Schemes Approved

Sun 31st October 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The divisional sugarcane development cess committee (DSDCC) has approved implementation of 50 schemes of repair and maintenance of roads.

The committee also approved work on three schemes of annual development programme and some others of local government & communication and works.

The meeting was held with Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain in the chair here Sunday. Deputy Commissioners of all the four district and others officers were also present.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh said that 33 schemes would be completed in district Jhang and 17 in Chiniot.

Under annual development programme, one scheme each at three district Jhang, Faisalabad and Chiniot will be completed.

