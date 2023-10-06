Open Menu

50 Sewerage Connections Disconnected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:24 PM

50 sewerage connections disconnected

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified crackdown on defaulters in various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified crackdown on defaulters in various parts of the district.

The teams disconnected more than 50 sewerage connections of defaulters in different areas including Gulistan Colony, Civil Lines, Hajvery Town, Ahmadabad, Liaquatabad, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Akbarabad.

The challan against defaults were referred to the court of special magistrate WASA.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz directed the domestic as well as commercial consumers to pay their bills on time or face legal action.

