50 shopkeepers fined for over charging

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine on 50 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering , here on Monday.

Following direction from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, 48 price Control Magistrates inspected 1009 shops. They imposed fine Rs 120,700 on the shopkeepers as they were found charging extra amounts on sale of different commodities. They also issued warning to some other shopkeepers.