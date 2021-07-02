50 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Special price control magistrates fined 50 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates fined 50 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Friday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrates checked prices of various daily use items at 934 shops in 60 markets and bazaars.

They found 50 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.