50 Shopkeepers Held For Overcharging
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 07:54 PM
District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation.
According to official sources on Monday, special price control magistrates inspected 591 shops and imposed Rs 2.1 m fine on profiteers.
The action against the profiteers will continue in order to ensure implementation on recommended prices.
Six shopkeepers were also booked during the ongoing campaign. The official sources stated that the shopkeepers were instructed to place price lists at visible sites for the facility of general public.
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Putin on his re-ele ..
Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad
Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastruct ..
Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan
CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chines ..
6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fire fighting equipment
Sindh University VC condoles student's demise
Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park to review arr ..
AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers45 seconds ago
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman7 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad7 minutes ago
-
Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastructure8 minutes ago
-
Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan7 minutes ago
-
CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chinese diplomat7 minutes ago
-
6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fire fighting equipment7 minutes ago
-
Sindh University VC condoles student's demise7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park to review arrangements7 minutes ago
-
AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in Nasirabad23 minutes ago
-
DHO organizes seminar, rally as part of “Benazir Nishonama Program”24 minutes ago