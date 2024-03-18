50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation.

According to official sources on Monday, special price control magistrates inspected 591 shops and imposed Rs 2.1 m fine on profiteers.

The action against the profiteers will continue in order to ensure implementation on recommended prices.

Six shopkeepers were also booked during the ongoing campaign. The official sources stated that the shopkeepers were instructed to place price lists at visible sites for the facility of general public.