Open Menu

50 Shopkeepers Held For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 07:54 PM

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration said that they have arrested 50 profiteers during a campaign against artificial inflation.

According to official sources on Monday, special price control magistrates inspected 591 shops and imposed Rs 2.1 m fine on profiteers.

The action against the profiteers will continue in order to ensure implementation on recommended prices.

Six shopkeepers were also booked during the ongoing campaign. The official sources stated that the shopkeepers were instructed to place price lists at visible sites for the facility of general public.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border ..

Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control ..

Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Putin on his re-ele ..

7 minutes ago
 Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba H ..

Hafiz Rehan appointed Nazim Islami Jamiat Talba Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, program ..

Shaza, Huawei delegation discuss various, programs,initiatives, ICT infrastruct ..

8 minutes ago
Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan

Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan

7 minutes ago
 CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi universi ..

CM seeks Turkish help for setting up Sufi university, discusses CPEC with chines ..

7 minutes ago
 6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fi ..

6 oil agencies sealed, factory warned over lack fire fighting equipment

7 minutes ago
 Sindh University VC condoles student's demise

Sindh University VC condoles student's demise

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near N ..

Commissioner visits wholesale Bazaar set up near Nawaz Sharif Park to review arr ..

7 minutes ago
 AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of h ..

AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan