50 shops sealed for selling prohibited medicines

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar has sealed 50 shops in crackdown against prohibited/fake medicines in Karkhano Market on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 50 shops in crackdown against prohibited/fake medicines in Karkhano Market on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Anis-ur-Rehman along with Chief Drug Inspector, Younas Khattak and his team launched crackdown against shopkeepers involved in selling of objectionable, prohibited and fake medicines in Shinwari Plaza.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident. During the operation, 50 shops were sealed for selling objectionable, prohibited and fake medicines and a big quantity of the prohibited/fake medicines was also taken into possession.

Over 25 Drug Inspectors of various districts specially participated in the operation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) was constantly receiving complaints regarding broad day light selling of the objectionable, fake/prohibited medicines in Shinwari Plaza at Karkhano Market.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued directives for stern legal proceeding against the elements involved in the business without showing leniency to anyone.