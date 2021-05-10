50 shops sealed in Kot Radha Kishan for violating SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :More than 50 shops were sealed in Kot Radha Kishan on Monday for violating anti-corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Raja Qasim Mehboob along with police and other officials visited bazaars, parks, railway road, Raiwind road, Clarkabad road, Bandal Chowk and Mir Sahib Road and sealed more than 50 shops for violating corona related SOPs.

Talking on the occasion, the AC said that implementation of corona related SOPs would be ensured at every cost and stern action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.