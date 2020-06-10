50 shops sealed in Shujabad over violation of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration teams raided and sealed 50 shops in Shujabad over violation of COVID-19 SOPs here on Wednesday.

The teams raided in the city under the directions of Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Mubeen Ahsan and sealed the shops over not following the government SOPs to avert from the coronavirus.

The teams were also imposed Rs 36000 fine to the shopkeepers.