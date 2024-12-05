50 Shops Sealed Over Anti-smog SOPs Violations In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The district administration checked 2,576 shops/markets as well as shopping malls during the last 24 hours and sealed 50 shops on violating government anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the district
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The district administration checked 2,576 shops/markets as well as shopping malls during the last 24 hours and sealed 50 shops on violating government anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the district.
The action was also taken at 59 places for violation of anti-smog SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on violators.
According to details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City checked 480 places and sealed one on violation. AC Cantt checked 420 places and warnings were issued to shop owners over three violations.
Similarly, AC Model Town checked 634 places and sealed 10 shops on SOPs violation and also imposed Rs 20,000 fined on them.
The AC Raiwand checked eight places, sealed four shops. AC Shalimar sealed seven shops and the AC Ravi inspected 335 points and sealed six shops for six violations.
On the other hand AC Allama Iqbal Town checked 55 places and sealed three shops, AC Wagah sealed seven shops while AC Nishtar checked 200 points and sealed five shops, AC Sadar inspected 150 places and sealed eight shops.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that the citizens should cooperate for the remedy of smog and keep health, basic human need, children, elderly and sick people safe from the polluted atmosphere. He said that strict actions will be taken indiscriminately for anti-smog SOPs violation.
The DC said that citizens can contact the DC office control room number 03070002345 in case of getting any kind of relevant information or complaint via WhatsApp message.
Recent Stories
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media1 minute ago
-
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt1 minute ago
-
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation1 minute ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean Mission'1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development plan57 seconds ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family58 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tribute to late Ch. Ayo ..1 minute ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto1 minute ago
-
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department1 minute ago
-
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram54 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme57 minutes ago