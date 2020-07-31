50 shops sealed over lockdown violation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed over 50 shops and imposed fine on several others for violating smart lockdown in the district during last 24 hours.

AC (city) along with a team visited different bazaars and markets to check the smart lockdown situation imposed by the government of Punjab.

He found a number of shops opened in Goal bazaar, Regal Road,Jhal Chowk, Anarkali and other bazaars and sealed all the openedshops and imposed heavy fine on several others.