50 Shops Sealed Over Lockdown Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:02 PM

50 shops sealed over lockdown violation

The district administration sealed over 50 shops and imposed fine on several others for violating smart lockdown in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed over 50 shops and imposed fine on several others for violating smart lockdown in the district during last 24 hours.

AC (city) along with a team visited different bazaars and markets to check the smart lockdown situation imposed by the government of Punjab.

He found a number of shops opened in Goal bazaar, Regal Road,Jhal Chowk, Anarkali and other bazaars and sealed all the openedshops and imposed heavy fine on several others.

More Stories From Pakistan

