50 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed 50 shops in the city over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal said 20 traders and 15 citizens had beenarrested for not wearing masks while four hotels had also been sealed for violating SOPs.

Cases would be registered against those who did not wear masks, he warned.