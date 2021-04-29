UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

50 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed 50 shops in the city over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal said 20 traders and 15 citizens had beenarrested for not wearing masks while four hotels had also been sealed for violating SOPs.

Cases would be registered against those who did not wear masks, he warned.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

7 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

23 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.