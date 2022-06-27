50 skill courses to be started for transgenders: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday said that the local government would begin 50 skill courses for the transgender community to help them become useful citizens of the society.

Speaking during a meeting with the representatives of the transgender community, he said the local government had approved the "Arzoo Fund", which would be utilized to start various courses including beauty, fashion design, painting, tailoring and embroidery, besides religious education for the transgenders.

He said that a committee would be constituted to formulate a strategy on how to use the Rs. 20 million "Arzoo Fund".