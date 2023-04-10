50 special persons awarded stipends, certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held to distribute certificates and stipends to special persons at Nasheman Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department and Bait-ul-Mal Government of Punjab.

The certificates and stipends were awarded to 50 special persons who completed technical courses in various fields.

They were awarded stipends worth Rs 475,000.

At this event, Divisional Director Social Welfare Bahawalpur Sahar Siddiqa was the Chief guest, while Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair Khan was also present on this occasion.

Divisional Director appreciated the efforts of the Superintendent, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Ishtiaq Hamad, staff and instructors of the institution.