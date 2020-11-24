UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Steel Framed Racks Distributed In Bid To Promote Kitchen Gardening

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promote kitchen gardening

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the help of an NGO Welfare has distributed steel framed racks in a bid to promote kitchen gardening and the cultivation of vegetables at home, informed RDA spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the help of an NGO Welfare has distributed steel framed racks in a bid to promote kitchen gardening and the cultivation of vegetables at home, informed RDA spokesman here on Tuesday.

In this regard, distribution ceremony of Kitchen Gardening racks was held at NGO Welfare Headquarters Tipu Road Rawalpindi.

As part of the project, steel gardening racks were distributed among 50 households in Rawalpindi.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza was the special guest on the occasion. Chairperson, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and NGO members attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Chairman RDA thanked the Chairperson of Welfare NGO for his support and cooperation in continuing the project.

The Chairman said that the main objective of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has to improve the lives and social status of the people.

"Kitchen gardening essential for quality vegetables that would be beneficial to improve their health and also reduce their expenses", he added.

He said that RDA would continue its efforts to help the poor and provide facilities to them.

He told that welfare NGO will provide 50 more kitchen gardening racks next coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Road Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

29 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

43 seconds ago

Aguero won't be rushed back, says Man City boss Gu ..

45 seconds ago

PPP to continue its struggle for empowering women: ..

8 minutes ago

Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against ..

9 minutes ago

Shrines, Dargahs in Sindh to remain closed till Ja ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.