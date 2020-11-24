50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promote kitchen gardening

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the help of an NGO Welfare has distributed steel framed racks in a bid to promote kitchen gardening and the cultivation of vegetables at home, informed RDA spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the help of an NGO Welfare has distributed steel framed racks in a bid to promote kitchen gardening and the cultivation of vegetables at home, informed RDA spokesman here on Tuesday.

In this regard, distribution ceremony of Kitchen Gardening racks was held at NGO Welfare Headquarters Tipu Road Rawalpindi.

As part of the project, steel gardening racks were distributed among 50 households in Rawalpindi.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza was the special guest on the occasion. Chairperson, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and NGO members attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Chairman RDA thanked the Chairperson of Welfare NGO for his support and cooperation in continuing the project.

The Chairman said that the main objective of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has to improve the lives and social status of the people.

"Kitchen gardening essential for quality vegetables that would be beneficial to improve their health and also reduce their expenses", he added.

He said that RDA would continue its efforts to help the poor and provide facilities to them.

He told that welfare NGO will provide 50 more kitchen gardening racks next coming days.