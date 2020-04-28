UrduPoint.com
50 Stranded Pakistanis Left Colombo For Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commission, Colombo coordinated with the government of Pakistan and local Sri Lankan authorities for the successful return of 50 stranded Pakistanis.

These Pakistanis via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 1185 left Colombo on Tuesday at 7 a.m. local time, a press release said.

Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad was present on behalf of the high commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

The returning nationals thanked the Pakistan's government and high commission for arranging their repatriation to the country.

They also expressed satisfaction and acknowledged efforts by the high commission for the welfare and well-being of community members faced with difficulties in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

