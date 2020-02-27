50 students facilitated in annual exam in school in Murree

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) As many as 50 students were facilitated in resolving their exam papers of Chemistry and General Science in a private school in New Murree on Wednesday, Online source has learnt.The school management of the Government Boys High School New Murree kept busy to the monitoring team of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education in a farewell party when the monitoring team was supposed to visit the school for checking.The school management helped students in resolving their exam papers while writing relevant material on blackboards.

Online has received a video regarding presence of the school management with the BISE Rawalpindi in a local hotel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Online had identified about the expected alleged cheating plan of the school.

Instead, the school management with the alleged support of Rawalpindi board inspection team facilitated its students in resolving their papers.When this correspondent contacted BISE Rawalpindi office, Inspector Haji Shamshad denied any such party.

However, he avoided to respond when he was asked when the board facilities him for travel and other expenses why he accepted invite of the relevant school.