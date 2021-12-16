50 students get self-defence training in the context of APS attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In the context of Army Public School incident, which claimed around 141 people lives, including students and staffers of APS, Peshawar, on December 16,2014, self-defence training was imparted to 50 students at Divisional Public School here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :In the context of Army Public school incident, which claimed around 141 people lives, including students and staffers of APS, Peshawar, on December 16,2014, self-defence training was imparted to 50 students at Divisional Public School here Thursday.

On the directives of the district administration Rawalpindi, Civil Defense Organization trained the students to tackle any untoward situation like an earthquake or terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed the need to give such kind of training in all schools to enable the students to handle any unfortunate state.

He said that students should be aware of any dangerous situation and must get these self-defence pieces of training to ensure their safety.

Later, the DC planted a sapling on the lawn of DPS and distributed certificates among the students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt Qasim Ejaz, Principal DPS and others were present on the occasion.