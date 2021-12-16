UrduPoint.com

50 Students Get Self-defence Training In The Context Of APS Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

50 students get self-defence training in the context of APS attack

In the context of Army Public School incident, which claimed around 141 people lives, including students and staffers of APS, Peshawar, on December 16,2014, self-defence training was imparted to 50 students at Divisional Public School here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :In the context of Army Public school incident, which claimed around 141 people lives, including students and staffers of APS, Peshawar, on December 16,2014, self-defence training was imparted to 50 students at Divisional Public School here Thursday.

On the directives of the district administration Rawalpindi, Civil Defense Organization trained the students to tackle any untoward situation like an earthquake or terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed the need to give such kind of training in all schools to enable the students to handle any unfortunate state.

He said that students should be aware of any dangerous situation and must get these self-defence pieces of training to ensure their safety.

Later, the DC planted a sapling on the lawn of DPS and distributed certificates among the students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt Qasim Ejaz, Principal DPS and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Earthquake Army Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali December All

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

57 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.