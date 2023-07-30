Open Menu

50 Surveillance Cameras Installed From High-security Zone To Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

50 surveillance cameras installed from high-security zone to airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :An additional 50 surveillance cameras have been strategically installed in Islamabad, covering the high-security zone to the airport, aiming to fortify the security in the city.

In response to the growing security concerns, Federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, has taken decisive action to enhance the safety of Islamabad, police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said an additional 50 surveillance cameras have been strategically installed, covering the high-security zone to the airport, aiming to fortify the city's surveillance.

These new security arrangements will be meticulously monitored through the Safe City cameras, with the public urged to cooperate with the police in bolstering civilian security.

The authorities have also issued a plea to report any suspicious activity to the emergency helpline number 15, as they work together to safeguard the capital from potential threats.

