50 % target of deworming drive achieved: Dr. Faiza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Thursday said that a six-day long drive which started on September 27 to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years of age was in full swing.

The CEO told APP that under the drive around 250,000 children have so far been received the Mebendazole 500 mg medicine while the set target to cover 0.5 million children would be achieved by October 2.

Dr Faiza informed that free of cost deworming tablets were being given to children studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places.

She said that intestinal worm infections, also known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH), can interfere with nutrient uptake, leading to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development.

The CEO said that to prevent parasitic worms from infecting the children "Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term wellbeing". she added.

