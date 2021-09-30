UrduPoint.com

50 % Target Of Deworming Drive Achieved: Dr. Faiza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:17 PM

50 % target of deworming drive achieved: Dr. Faiza

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Thursday said that a six-day long drive which started on September 27 to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years of age was in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Thursday said that a six-day long drive which started on September 27 to administer deworming tablets to children between 5 to 14 years of age was in full swing.

The CEO told APP that under the drive around 250,000 children have so far been received the Mebendazole 500 mg medicine while the set target to cover 0.5 million children would be achieved by October 2.

Dr Faiza informed that free of cost deworming tablets were being given to children studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places.

She said that intestinal worm infections, also known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH), can interfere with nutrient uptake, leading to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development.

The CEO said that to prevent parasitic worms from infecting the children "Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term wellbeing". she added.

/395

Related Topics

September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

11 minutes ago
 EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

2 minutes ago
 Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

2 minutes ago
 Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakht ..

Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakhtiar

2 minutes ago
 Shoro for advance measures to save people from exp ..

Shoro for advance measures to save people from expected urban flooding

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.