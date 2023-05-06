50 ton wheat seized during action against smuggling, hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has seized 50 tons of wheat during crackdown against illegal inter-provincial wheat smuggling and hoarding in Paharpur Tehsil.

After receiving secret information by the administration, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, raided different warehouses in Kotjai and Budhan areas near Rangpur Adda.

Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar took immediate action and recovered 50 tons of wheat which was illegally stored in different warehouses and was being loaded in Trucks to be transported to somewhere else.

The warehouses were sealed and the seized wheat was handed over to police so that legal action could be initiated against the owners of the warehouses.

The district administration has adopted a strict policy to prevent hoarding and illegal inter-provincial transportation of wheat.

The administration has established check posts across the district to prevent the smuggling of wheat and to take legal action against those involved in illegal transportation of the wheat.