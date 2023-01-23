UrduPoint.com

50% Tripped Grid Stations In IESCO Region Restored : Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:14 PM

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said the technical experts were busy in the complete restoration of power in the region as so far, they had managed to restore almost 50 per cent of the tripped grid stations

"The feeders are being restored in a phased manner to protect the system from overloading," the spokesperson said in a press statement.

The IESCO spokesperson advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of electricity, once it was fully restored, for uninterrupted transmission.

