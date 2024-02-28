Open Menu

50 Unregistered Motorcycles Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:00 AM

50 unregistered motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The district traffic police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city.

The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate the citizens about traffic rules on the directives District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran .

During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 50 motorcycles and 50 three-wheeler after these were found unregistered or plying on roads without number plates.

DSP Traffic said that the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.

