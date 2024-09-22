Open Menu

50 Vehicles Challaned Over Law Violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) District Secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill challaned 50 vehicles in one day and imposed a total fine of Rs. 131,000 over violation of the traffic rules and regulations.

A spokesman for the authority said here on Sunday that Secretary RTA checked 129 vehicles and found 50 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the Secretary RTA imposed a total fine of Rs.

131,000 including Rs.5,000 on overcharging, Rs.27,000 on overloading, Rs.37,000 on missing of route permit/fitness certificate, Rs.23,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs.39,000 on emitting excessive smoke.

Secretary RTA also impounded 16 vehicles on sheer violation of the traffic rules in addition to issuing warning and directing the drivers of 21 vehicles for getting fitness certificates of their vehicles on urgent basis, spokesman added.

