50 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 08:23 PM
District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 50 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 133,000 on violation of traffic rules and regulations, here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 50 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 133,000 on violation of traffic rules and regulations, here on Tuesday.
A spokesman of transport authority said that Secretary RTA checked 175 vehicles and found 50 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.
Therefore, the secretary imposed a fine of Rs.18,000 on overcharging, Rs 52,000 on overloading, Rs 47,000 over missing of route permit, Rs 4,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs 12,000 on emitting excessive smoke.
The Secretary RTA also impounded 8 vehicles in different police station on sheer violation of the law, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum1 hour ago
-
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora1 hour ago
-
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues1 hour ago
-
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC1 hour ago
-
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple sectors1 hour ago
-
Minister reviews monsoon preparations1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed1 hour ago
-
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign1 hour ago
-
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT2 hours ago
-
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June2 hours ago