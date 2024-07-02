Open Menu

50 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 08:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 50 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 133,000 on violation of traffic rules and regulations, here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of transport authority said that Secretary RTA checked 175 vehicles and found 50 vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed a fine of Rs.18,000 on overcharging, Rs 52,000 on overloading, Rs 47,000 over missing of route permit, Rs 4,000 on use of LPG cylinders and Rs 12,000 on emitting excessive smoke.

The Secretary RTA also impounded 8 vehicles in different police station on sheer violation of the law, spokesman added.

