50 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) At least 50 vehicles were challaned over different violations here on Tuesday.

According to Secretary Regional Transport Authority Tariq Gill, the teams checked over all 129 vehicles in a day-long activity and issued challan to drivers of 50 vehicles.

The teams imposed Rs 5000 fine for overcharging, Rs 27000 on violation of excel load management, Rs 37000 on routes permit and fitness violation, Rs 23000 on installation of LPG cylinders, and Rs 39000 on smoke emitting vehicles.

The teams sent 21 vehicles for fitness certificates and 16 others were impounded at police stations.

