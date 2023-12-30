Open Menu

50 Volunteers Complete Civil Defence Training

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 07:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Fifty volunteers have completed their civil defence training organized by the Civil Defense Department in collaboration with police and elite force.

The passing-out parade of the trained volunteers was held at the Police Lines Ground here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh participated in the ceremony as the chief guest while City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director Civil Defence Shafqat Ali Rajoka, Assistant Director Mubasshar Rabbani, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed the need for civil defence training and said that it was imperative to deal with emergencies during natural calamities, flood, rains and other untoward incidents.

Later, the DC also distributed certificates and prizes among the volunteers.

