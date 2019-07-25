UrduPoint.com
50 Wheel Chairs Distributed Among Disabled Persons

Thu 25th July 2019

As many as 50 wheel chairs were distributed among the disabled children at Nusrat Complex Malir, on behalf of the Nusrat Trust for special children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 50 wheel chairs were distributed among the disabled children at Nusrat Complex Malir, on behalf of the Nusrat Trust for special children.

Chairman of the trust Mufti Mohammad Mohiuddin while addressing the occasion said that rehabilitation of the disabled persons will be continued and all possible assistance will be provided to them.

He further stated that Nusrat Trust for special children would continue its mission to achieve the goal and would further expand the on going efforts.

He added that the special persons would be provided jobs in the public sector department.

More Stories From Pakistan

