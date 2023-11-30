Open Menu

50 Wheelchairs Distributed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 08:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed 50 wheelchairs among needy people in Tandlianwala on Thursday.

Pir Mudassar Shah Chishti said at the distribution ceremony that Jamaat-e-Islami always preferred public welfare agenda.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation had distributed wheelchairs among more than 300 people in Tandlianwala thus far, in addition to undertaking other public welfare programmes.

He said if voters give a chance to the Jamaat-e-Islami to form the next government, it would strive to solve all their problems at their doorsteps.

