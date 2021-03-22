50 workers of Jeay Sindh groups return to mainstream politics

Over 50 members of the mainstream Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir) and Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM- Aresar) groups in Ghotki on Monday announced to quit their parties during a press conference in Ghotki

The workers announced they were moving away from nationalistic politics and would join mainstream parties to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics.

All workers leaving were active in different areas of the Ghotki district.

They said they had decided to resign from the membership of their respective party/group and would now work for the solidarity of the country.