50-year-old brick kiln laborer killed in firing incident

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) A 50-year-old brick kiln laborer was killed in a firing incident in Mananwala.As per media reports, three unidentified armed masked men tried to snatch torch from the victim , identified as Muhammad Iqbal a brick kiln laborer in the evening when upon putting up resistance they opened indiscriminate firing on Muhammad Iqbal and fled.

As a result he died on the spot.The victim was the father of 9 children and sole earner in the family.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.