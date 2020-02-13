UrduPoint.com
50-year-old Brick Kiln Laborer Killed In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:05 PM

A 50-year-old brick kiln laborer was killed in a firing incident in Mananwala.As per media reports, three unidentified armed masked men tried to snatch torch from the victim , identified as Muhammad Iqbal a brick kiln laborer in the evening when upon putting up resistance they opened indiscriminate firing on Muhammad Iqbal and fled.As a result he died on the spot

As a result he died on the spot.The victim was the father of 9 children and sole earner in the family.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

As a result he died on the spot.The victim was the father of 9 children and sole earner in the family.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

