50-year-old killed in road mishap in Manawala

Manawala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) A 50-year-old motorcylist was killed while the other was injured in a road mishap near Lari Adda Chowk in Mananawala.According to media reports, the victim identified as Talib Hussain, 50, along with his associate was on his way while riding a motorcyle when near Lari Adda Chowk in Mananwala it hit with a standing tractor trolley.

As a result Talib Hussain died on the spot while his associate sustained seripus injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.