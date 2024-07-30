Open Menu

50-year Old Occupied Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 07:18 PM

50-year old occupied land retrieved

District administration retrieved official land being occupied about 50 years ago

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District administration retrieved official land being occupied about 50 years ago.

Official source said the official land situated at western bank of Head Taunsa Barrage was retrieved through grand operation launched today's morning.

Municipal Corporation demolished all illegal structure before taking the land into official custody.

Assistant Commissioner Asghar Laghari supervised the operation, it was said.

Deputy Commissioner Munawar Abbas Bukhari said the action was launched on direction of Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that every inch of the illegal occupation would be a retrieved from the occupation mafia.

