UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Years Old Buses Plying On Karachi's Roads: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

50 years old buses plying on Karachi's roads: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday traveled on city's buses and listened to the problems of commuters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday traveled on city's buses and listened to the problems of commuters.

Criticising the PPP Chairman, on the occasion, he said that PPP had provided dilapidated buses for last 12 years to the people of Sindh.

He said that in the BRT of Bilawal, the buses were 50 years old.

Haleem said that Orange Line of 3km had been in pending for five years.

PTI in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) brought 150 buses on roads and completed 27km BRT in KP within 2 years, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Orange Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 minute ago

Pillion riding banned in Bajaur amid anti-polio dr ..

1 minute ago

US envoy calls for 'transparent, credible' Beirut ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.