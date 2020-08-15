(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Saturday traveled on city's buses and listened to the problems of commuters.

Criticising the PPP Chairman, on the occasion, he said that PPP had provided dilapidated buses for last 12 years to the people of Sindh.

He said that in the BRT of Bilawal, the buses were 50 years old.

Haleem said that Orange Line of 3km had been in pending for five years.

PTI in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) brought 150 buses on roads and completed 27km BRT in KP within 2 years, he said.