500 bags fertilizer seized

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan here on Saturday seized 500 bags of Sona Urea fertilizer from illegal hoard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan here on Saturday seized 500 bags of Sona Urea fertilizer from illegal hoard.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC Sammundri along with his team conducted surprise raid on a godown in Zafar Chowk and recovered 500 bags of Sona Urea fertilizer which were illegally stored to create artificial inflation in its price.

The AC immediately sealed premises of the godown while seized fertilizer would be sold on government rate, he added.