500-bed hospital in Haripur to provide best healthcare facilities: KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan

KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said to provide best quality health services to the people of Haripur a 500-bed hospital is under construction with an estimated cost of one billion rupees

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ): KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said to provide best quality health services to the people of Haripur a 500-bed hospital is under construction with an estimated cost of one billion rupees.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of link road at Sikandar Pur, Akbar Ayub further said that initially the hospital was designed for 250 beds but we have increased its capacity up to 500 beds and furthermore a medical college would also be established in the new hospital.

Giving details of other developmental schemes the minister said that water supply schemes worth 250 million rupees are near to completion and two new tube-wells in Mohallah Babu and Mohallah Sawatian would be established.

A new water supply line with the cost of 30 million rupees would also be installed for both areas to avoid water-borne diseases. At the occasion, he also announced 3.5 million rupees for graveyard.

Talking about local bodies' election, he said that during last tenure of PTI in KP the issues of people were resolved at their doorstep owing to the LG system and after few months new LG elections would be held. The minster advised people to elect such representatives who have the will and passion to serve the masses with dedication and commitment.