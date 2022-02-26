UrduPoint.com

500-bed New Hospital To Be Set Up In Chakwal: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022

500-bed new hospital to be set up in Chakwal: Dr Yasmin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A 500 beds new District Headquarters Hospital would be set up in the Chakwal district to help ailing segments of the society.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid during her surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Kallar Kahar, here Saturday.

The Minister said that the facility of dialysis centre had been provided to the THQ, Kallar Kahar hospital, while it would be expanded soon as earlier the patients had to go for dialysis to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

She also visited various hospital departments and interacted with the patients there.

The Minister also took a round of the new Emergency department established at the hospital and lauded the role of philanthropists who provided funds for setting up the emergency block at the hospital.

On this occasion, the hospital's Medical Superintendent briefed the Minister about the details of medical facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

Dr Yasmin expressed satisfaction over the sanitation arrangements at the hospital and said that the facility for CT scans and MRI would be provided to the THQ hospital soon.

The state-of-the-art trauma centres would also be set up at two more locations in the area, including in the area of Dullah, she added.

The Minister said the best kind of healthcare facilities would be available to the people after the affiliation of different hospitals with Rawalpindi Medical University.

