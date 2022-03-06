UrduPoint.com

500-beds New Hospital To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi Division; Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

500-beds new hospital to be set up in Rawalpindi division; Dr Yasmin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a 500 beds new District Headquarters Hospital would be set up in the Chakwal district, Rawalpindi Division, to help ailing segments of the society.

Talking to APP, she said that facility of dialysis centre had been provided to the THQ, Kallar Kahar hospital, which was ample proof of commitment of the present government to provide Primary health facilities to the common person.

She informed that the centre would be expanded soon as earlier the patients had to go for dialysis to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Dr Yasmin applauded the efforts of philanthropists who had provided funds for setting up the emergency block at the Kallar Kahar hospital.

She said that the facility for CT scans and MRI would soon be provided to the THQ, Kallar hospital.

State-of-the-art trauma centres would also be set up in the district Chakwal area, including in the area of Dullah, she added.

The minister said the best kind of healthcare facilities would be available to the people after the affiliation of different hospitals with Rawalpindi Medical University.

/395

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi Chakwal Kallar Kahar Family Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

16 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

17 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

17 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>