500 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a bootlegger in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad and recovered 500 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman Sunday said Naseerabad police raided at a house and recovered 500 bottles of liquor from Yasir Masih.

Police had registered a case against him and started further investigation into the matter, he added.