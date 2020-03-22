UrduPoint.com
500 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a bootlegger in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad and recovered 500 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman Sunday said Naseerabad police raided at a house and recovered 500 bottles of liquor from Yasir Masih.

Police had registered a case against him and started further investigation into the matter, he added.

