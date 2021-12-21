UrduPoint.com

500 Criminals Arrested In A Massive Crackdown In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Some 500 criminals have been arrested in a comprehensive crackdown by the police across South Punjab in order to ensure protection of public lives and properties.

According to the spokesman, during the crackdown carried out through the South Punjab regions under the instructions of Regional Police Officer Multan, Muzaffargarh on Monday.

The spokesman while sharing the details said that police recovered a total of Rs 300 million from the criminals which they looted from the people.

More than 100 drug peddlers and 190 wine makers with heavy quantity of the liquor were taken into custody from the limits of Burewala police.

Multan police also arrested 10 outlaws with 115 snatched motorcycles and other looted items from rural areas of Alipur.

More Stories From Pakistan

