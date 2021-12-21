500 criminals arrested in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested 500 accused across South Punjab to ensure rule of law in the area and recovered valuable items worth Rs. three million, huge amount of drugs and wine from their possession.

A police spokesman told APP on Tuesday that the action was taken under the instructions of Regional Police Officer Multan, Muzaffargarh on Monday.

He said more than 100 drug peddlers and 190 wine makers were among the arrested accused.

Police also arrested 10 outlaws from Multan and recovered 115 motorcycles and other looted items from their possession.