500 doctors,150 nursing staff appointed to overcome shortage

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Department Government of Balochistan has issued appointments of over 500 doctors and more than 150 nursing staff in all districts of Balochistan on an emergency basis.

The health department spokesman said on Saturday that the appointments have been made for the first time to meet the shortage of consultants, doctors and nursing staff in all medical centres.

He added that all the doctors should ensure their presence as any negligence in that regard will not be tolerated.

He further said that these deployments have been implemented as per the policy of the Health Department's 24/7 Integrated Service Delivery Project.