500 Drivers Fined For Not Fastening Seatbelts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:29 PM

Traffic police have fined more than 500 drivers in crackdowns conducted on different localities against traffic rules violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic police have fined more than 500 drivers in crackdowns conducted on different localities against traffic rules violations.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat accompanied by SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Amanullah and other officials inspected several areas of the city as part of efforts to ensure road safety regulations.

Meanwhile, CTO urged masses to abide by traffic rules for avoiding traffic jams on roads, accidents. He said actions against violators of traffic laws would continue till achieving desired results.

He said over 500 drivers have been fined for avoiding fastening seat belts during last week.

More Stories From Pakistan

